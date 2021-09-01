By Chelengat Phiona

The Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU) has trained health workers to provide better care to the girls and women living with female genital mutilation (FGM).

The training according to Demeter Margret Namuyobo, RHU Medical Coordinator was organized by RHU with funding from United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to advocate and ensure medical personnel acquire knowledge and skills, change attitude in fighting against FGM, manage the pos FGM complications as together we fight against FGM in Uganda.

She says the training recommends the provision of female sexual health, covering sexual counselling to prevent or treat female sexual dysfunction among victims of FGM.

“We recognize the persistence of FGM despite concerted efforts to eradicate or abandon the practice in some affected communities, and recognize the need for clear guidance, care and treatment of women who have undergone FGM,” Namuyobo says.

The trainees who attended a three-day training at Masha hotel in Kapchorwa, Amudat, Kween, Bukwo and Nakapiripirit.

Justine Chemos, one of the trainees a nursing officer at Kaplelko health Centre III says FGM is deeply enshrined in the culture of the Sabiny, who treasure and embrace it silently.

“The people give a lot of reasons for FGM to occur, and in most cases, it is a source of income for the surgeons,” Chemos says.

Juliet Chekwot, a midwife at Mengya health Centre III in Kween district has witnessed women facing psychological trauma, rejection and stigma in Kween district as a result of the continued practice of FGM in Sabiny sub region.

Dr. Rogers Masaba, one of the training facilitators has worked with FGM victims since 2000. Hesays the victims of FGM face many complications, like getting infections, urine retention and sepsis among others.

Lillian Chesang, a registered midwife from Bukwo district believes that in the next 10 years FGM must have been eradicated in Uganda through sensitizing cultural leaders, young girls, women and the surgeons in Uganda.

“We carryout FGM in secrecy but on many occasions, there is a lot of bleeding, fainting and shock experienced by the victims. The victims also undergo pain while having sex and giving birth to children, on most occasions tearing of the abdomen upwards, ” Chesang says.

Mashandich David Taifa, RHU Sebei sub region Branch Executive Committee Chairman calls for provision of knowledge skills, information and education for all health experts, women and girls who are prone to FGM and those who have undergone female genital mutilation, in order to stop the bad practice.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) describes all procedures that involve the partial or total removal of external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

FGM has no health benefits, and can cause grave harm, and violates the rights of girls and women. Procedures can cause severe bleeding, problems urinating, and later cysts, infections, and death. FGM can also result in complications in childbirth and increased risk of newborn deaths.

Health workers across the world now need to be prepared to provide care to girls and women who have undergone FGM. In Uganda FGM is practiced among the Sabiny and Karamojong tribes. FGM practice is also prohibited in Uganda.

In 2007, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiated the Joint Programme on Female Genital Mutilation to accelerate the abandonment of the practice.

This was followed by a December 2012, the United Nations member states, Uganda inclusive resolve in the General Assembly resolution 67/146 to intensify efforts to eliminate FGM.