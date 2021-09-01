Namirembe Bwanga Bwamirembe aka “Omumbejja Nalinya” has on Wednesday been remanded by the Chief Magistrates Court, Luweero to Kigo prison until 13th October, 2021 for impersonating as a State House Anti-Corruption Unit official.

The head of State House Anti Corruption Unit Col Edith Nakalema tweeted;

“Bwanga Bwamirembe falsely posturing as “Omumbejja Nalinya” has been remanded to Kigo prison until 13th October 2021 by Luwero Chief Magistrate. Impunity is another form of corruption and our mandate is to enable law enforcement stamp these ills out of the country!” – Col Nakalema tweeted.

Bwanga was arrested last week by police before being charged for impersonation and land grabbing cases.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Omumbejja Nalinya is a Buganda Kingdom Princess title, which also means Bwanga has been faking her title for personal reasons.

According to the anti-graft unit, Bwanga spent last Thursday in police custody at Kikyusa Police station, Luweero and was on the following day transferred to Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) for further questioning.

This follows allegations of land grabbing, tormenting, and causing the arrest of a civilian who happens to own the land in question.

Bwanga has in the past been cited in several impersonation and fraud cases.