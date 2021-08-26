Before Wakiso District Chairman Lwanga Bwanika saw the light, he never stopped criticizing Rosebud and Premier Roses flower farms.

However, he has renounced his fight and joined hands with the Ruparelia Group firms to promote horticulture.

This week, Mr Bwanika joined Ruparelia Group managing director Rajiv Ruparelia and confessed his support for the flower farms and how they have impacted Wakiso District positively.

Rosebud Ltd is the best flower company in Uganda, employing hundreds and earning the country millions of dollars in foreign forex.

Mr Bwanika has been quoted in the media on several occasions claiming that the company mistreats its workers and wrongly claimed that the company has been encroaching on Lake Victoria and destroying the environment.

However, the powerful district chairman now says he has never heard about any complaints from workers and admits that the flower farms have no environmental problems.

“I have never heard about complaints being it labor related or remuneration or the welfare of the staffs around and I have never had any problem significantly concerning environmental conservation,” he said.

Lwanga was speaking from Namulanda on Entebbe road where the company gave out household items including mattresses to the workers.

MD Rajiv Ruparelia said the company intends to expand its operations which will benefit the workers and the Ugandan economy.

“This means we are creating more jobs and Uganda is getting more foreign exchange and as the market grows abroad we will expand our operations which will increase more earnings to the company and the economy at large”, Rajiv said.

Rosebud ltd is the leading flower exporter in Uganda providing employment to many Ugandans on its different farms.