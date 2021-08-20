Government has indefinitely suspended the operations of 54 Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Some of the affected organisations include Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) and Chapter Four Uganda.

The National Bureau for NGO, which is mandated to register, regulate, monitor, inspect, coordinate and oversee all NGO operations in the country, said on Friday that the affected NGOs failed to comply with the laid down doctrines.

The Bureau says the NGOs did not file their annual returns and audited books of accounts, which is why they are now being closed. It also added that others have been operating with expired permits.

“As a result of monitoring and investigation functions the NGO Bureau has found that 54 NGOs are non-compliant with the NGO Act 2016,” said part of the statement.

Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, the head of Chapter Four Uganda confirmed the development.

“The National Bureau for NGOs has notified us of the indefinite suspension of the permit of @chapterfourug for what they term failure to file returns & disclosing our sources of funding. We are working with the authorities to clarify what we believe is a misunderstanding,” Opiyo tweeted on Friday.

“We’ll be writing to the National Bureau for NGOs reminding them of this & other documents filed with them & other authorities in Jan this year. Audited accounts, source of funding et al. We’ve always acted above board & repudiate any representation of unlawful conduct on our part.”