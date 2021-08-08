A dangerous racket involving people purporting to be staff at State House and Office of the presidency has been busted, prompting Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda to swing into action.

The group, we have learned, has been asking unsuspecting Ugandans for large sums of money on promises that they would help them get juicy deployments mainly under the Office of the President.

The yet to be effected reshuffle among the Residential District/ City Commissioners (RDC’s/RCCs) have been mainly targetted by the group to fleece unsuspecting Ugandans.

Otherw targeted by the conmen are Coordinators under the Office of the NRM National Chairman(ONC), Politicians who failed in the recent general election, civil servants and members of the business community.

According to the ministry, none of it’s staff has been mandated to solicit for bribes in exchange for deployment, neither is there a mechanism requiring for lobbying for jobs since all deployments are solely given on merit.

As such, Babalanda has asked police to investigate the allegations and bring the culprits to book.

She has also called upon members of the public to report any information that may lead to the arrest of such unscrupulous people.

Similarly, the minister has issued a toll-free line at the ministry for the public to report all cases of corruption and shoddy service delivery directly to her office. This, she says will help in bridging the information gap between her ministry and the public and also boost efficiency in service delivery.