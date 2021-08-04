The number of covid-19 cases in Rubanda district has sharply increased by 20 percent a few days after the President relaxed the lockdown.

The district has registered 46 coronavirus cases in less than one week, bringing a total of 231 cumulative cases in the district.

While speaking to our reporter on Tuesday, the Rubanda district Health officer Dr Abdon Birungi attributed the rise to reluctance of the people over observing Standard operating Procedures.

Dr Birungi warned the public to use this partial lockdown while respecting all health measures to win the pandemic.

The most affected sub counties of Rubanda are Bufundi, Hamurwa and Nyamweru.

At least six people have succumbed to COvid-19 in Rubanda since May this year.