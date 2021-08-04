Following reports of Fred Lumbuye’s arrest, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem has said the controversial blogger is not above law that he could walk scot free despite committing crimes.

Reports about the Turkey based blogger started making rounds last night. Lumbuye was arrested in Turkey from where he was broadcasting his hard hitting youtube and Facebook videos targeting government of Uganda and Buganda Kingdom officials.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Centre in Wednesday, Oryem said Lumbuye was not a special person and should not expect to be treated exceptionally if he broke the law.

“I heard that he has been arrested. And if he’s arrested because of a crime he committed, then he deserves to be arrested because of that crime. Anybody who commits a crime in any country whatsoever will pay the price for committing for breaking the law, including in Uganda. That person you’re talking about is not a special person. Who is he that he can be above the law irrespective of where he’s he is! The law is very clear in all countries; you break the law, you pay the penalty. So if he broke the law then he will pay the price,” the Minister said.

“And I would have thought that every single one of you would be jubilating that this person committed a crime and he’s been arrested and being brought before the court of law but now it seems you’re sympathizing with him.”

However, Oryem disclosed that by morning the Uganda Embassy in Ankara was yet to receive official communication from the relevant law enforcement institutions of Turkey in regard to Lumbuye’s case.

Its alleged that unknown people arrested Lumbuye on Tuesday evening. Charges against Lumbuye are yet to be revealed but friends and fans have said he is wanted in Uganda on hateful propaganda against President Museveni’s government.

Lumbuye is the blogger who announced Kabaka Mutebi of Buganda and President Museveni dead, leading to speculation on the health of the principals.