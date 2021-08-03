The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested four officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for procuring and substandard relief items meant for Kasese flood victims.

The unit head Col Edith Nakalema said on Tuesday that the suspects are four out of the nine implicated officials from OPM in relation to the procurement of alleged substandard food and non-food supplies worth Shs10bn.

This follows a directive from the Rt.Hon. Prime Minister, Robina Nabbanja to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit head, Col. Edith Nakalema to investigate the matter a few days ago.

Nakalema says this has been done as part of the ongoing investigations into allegations of mismanagement of the procurement procsss.

The arrested officials are; Kayima Godfrey (Accounting Officer), Nakabugo Rose (Ag. Commissioner Disaster), Esther Majorine Odongo (Procurement Officer) And Agaba Tumwine Henry (Internal Auditor).

The substandard goods were supplied by Ojok Justine and a one Rubwama.

Prime Minister Nabbanja on 20th July, 2021 rejected an assortment of relief items meant for flood victims in Kasese District, saying they were substandard before she called for investigations into the matter. .

The items included 40,000kgs of maize flour, 20,000kgs of beans, 2,000kgs of sugar, 2,000 pieces of tarpaulin, 1,350 jerry cans, 1,000 basins, 100 cartons of laundry soap, 1,000 mosquito nets, 100 blankets, and 100 mats.

“Kasese District is not a dumping ground, I have rejected the blankets and mosquito nets because they are substandard. The supplier must bring good ones, these are the things that paint a bad image of our government,” Nabbanja said as she met the flood victims.