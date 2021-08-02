Known for his bizarre claims and prophecies, self-styled Prophet Elvis Mbonye has again put the nation on red notice after revealing that he will be announcing something big on Tuesday 3rd August, 2021.

“Mark the day and time !!! Secret perspectives with Prophet Elvis Mbonye,”SPECIAL PROPHETIC UPDATE! Prophet Elvis Mbonye live on Facebook this Tuesday August 03, 2021 at 2:00 pm East African Time (EAT)!! Usikose.

#ProphetElvisMbonye, Mbonye said on his Facebook page on Monday.

Last year in April, Mbonye claimed that he confronted the devil head on in a physical fist fight in which he was (devil) left nursing wounds. Mbonye’s allegation left those opposed to his prophecies and controversial statements saying his claim sounds illogical and unreasonable.

Prior Mbonye had been a subject of online debate after he claimed that God had told him about the Covid-19 crisis months earlier but he had chosen not to tell his followers nor warn the world about the pandemic before it started ravaging many countries on earth.

“When I got this prophecy about this [Covid19 pandemic] that we are facing, I thought to myself ‘won’t followers think that it’s a virus just like many others in China,” the Zoe Ministries lead pastor said in a video that went viral online.

The ‘prophet’ later decided to keep mum about the revelation reasoning that it wouldn’t minister to the remnants that follow him and that many people wouldn’t believe him in case he made the assertion known to the public.