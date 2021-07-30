Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) family is in celebratory mood.

According to the statement released by the School Director, Terry Garbett on Friday, July 30, 2021, Kampala International School Uganda registered yet another year of outstanding International Baccalaureate Diploma examination results, scoring a 100% pass rate.

KISU’s best performing student obtained a score of 41 points while 37.5% of students got 35 points and more. On average the IB Class of 2021 scored 32 points, the statement stated.

“Congratulations to the IB Class 2021 on the achievements of their results…Massive congratulations to the class of #KISU2021,” said a statement posted on the School’s Twitter account.

All KISU students who sat their International Baccalaureate exams for 2021 passed the prestigious Bilingual Diploma.

KISU is a world-class education facility that offers an international education to students between 2 and 19 years of age.

The school’s current enrolment is 450, with students from over 50 nationalities. The school is built on a purpose-built 14-acre campus, with an installed capacity of 1,000 students.

The KISU curricula, combines the structure, rigour and transferability of the English National Curriculum, with the broad, holistic and constructive approach of the International Baccalaureate (IB).

To the IB Diploma, the school has also added some other innovative elements such as “Learning to Learn” and “LEGO Robotics” to create a curriculum that has depth and breadth and is both relevant and exciting to today’s children.

Inquiries about ongoing KISU admissions for 2021-2022. Visit https://www.kisu.com/admissions/