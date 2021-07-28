Makerere University still remains the best University in Uganda, according to the latest ranking by Webometrics.
The oldest public university in Uganda has been followed by Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) ,then Kampala International University (KIU).
In the fourth place is Kyambogo University, followed by Gulu University and coming in the sixth place is Busitema University.
Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi comes seventh,Makerere University Business School (MUBS) is in the eighth place whereas Mountains of the Moon University comes ninth followed by Ndejje University.
Uganda Christian University (UCU) comes the 11th place followed by Muni University and Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).
Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions in the world.
Since 2004 and every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise is performed by the Cybermetrics Lab (Spanish National Research Council, CSIC) for the providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their web presence and impact.
Here are the best universities in Uganda, 2021:
|Ranking in Uganda
|
|University
|1
|1105
|Makerere University
|2
|2823
|Mbarara University of Science and Technology
|3
|3069
|Kampala International University
|4
|4225
|Kyambogo University
|5
|4470
|Gulu University
|6
|4976
|Busitema University
|7
|5692
|Uganda Martyrs University
|8
|6501
|(3) Makerere University Business School
|9
|7687
|Mountains of the Moon University
|10
|9043
|Ndejje University
|11
|10145
|Uganda Christian University
|12
|11633
|Muni University
|13
|12223
|Islamic University in Uganda
|14
|12638
|Kabale University
|15
|12734
|Uganda Management Institute
|16
|13006
|Bishop Stuart University
|17
|13720
|Nkumba University
|18
|14448
|Clarke International University (International Health Sciences University)
|19
|15600
|Uganda Technology and Management University UTAMU
|20
|16004
|Bugema University
|21
|16187
|Africa Reformation Theological Seminary
|22
|16226
|International University of East Africa
|23
|16540
|Cavendish University Uganda
|24
|16540
|Victoria University Kampala
|25
|18504
|Kampala University
|26
|18741
|Muteesa I Royal University
|27
|19513
|Lira University
|28
|19623
|Law Development Centre Kampala
|29
|20795
|Livingstone International University
|30
|21065
|African Rural University
|31
|21167
|Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology
|32
|21403
|Kumi University
|33
|21900
|Uganda Pentecostal University
|34
|21900
|St Lawrence University
|35
|22012
|Soroti University
|36
|22012
|University of Africa
|37
|22611
|African Bible University
|38
|22684
|ISBAT University Kampala
|39
|23058
|University of Kisubi
|40
|23381
|Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services UIBFS
|41
|23541
|Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited MAT Uganda
|42
|23699
|Africa Renewal University
|43
|23952
|Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala
|44
|24144
|University of The Sacred Heart Gulu
|45
|24223
|Metropolitan International University
|46
|25309
|Ankole Western University
|47
|25688
|King Ceasor University
|48
|25789
|Ibanda University
|49
|25904
|Stafford University
|50
|26007
|Team University Kampala
|51
|26007
|Maganjo Institute of Career Education
|52
|26116
|Insurance Training College
|53
|26576
|Nagenda International Academy of Art and Design NIAAD
|54
|27017
|Greenbridge School of Open Technologies
|55
|27137
|Axial International College Uganda
|56
|27374
|Glad Tidings Bible College
|57
|27614
|Valley University of Science and Technology VUST
|58
|27835
|Avance International University
|59
|27835
|Artfield Institute of Design Kampala
|60
|28305
|Kampala School of Health Sciences
|61
|28907
|Monaco Institute
|62
|29261
|Makerere Business Institute
|63
|29360
|Salaama Vocational Education Center
|64
|29360
|Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda
|65
|29687
|Permanent Centre for Education
|66
|29687
|Mityana Agro-vet Institute
