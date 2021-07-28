Makerere University still remains the best University in Uganda, according to the latest ranking by Webometrics.

The oldest public university in Uganda has been followed by Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) ,then Kampala International University (KIU).

In the fourth place is Kyambogo University, followed by Gulu University and coming in the sixth place is Busitema University.

Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi comes seventh,Makerere University Business School (MUBS) is in the eighth place whereas Mountains of the Moon University comes ninth followed by Ndejje University.

Uganda Christian University (UCU) comes the 11th place followed by Muni University and Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions in the world.

Since 2004 and every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise is performed by the Cybermetrics Lab (Spanish National Research Council, CSIC) for the providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world based on their web presence and impact.

Here are the best universities in Uganda, 2021:

Ranking in Uganda World Rank University 1 1105 Makerere University 2 2823 Mbarara University of Science and Technology 3 3069 Kampala International University 4 4225 Kyambogo University 5 4470 Gulu University 6 4976 Busitema University 7 5692 Uganda Martyrs University 8 6501 (3) Makerere University Business School 9 7687 Mountains of the Moon University 10 9043 Ndejje University 11 10145 Uganda Christian University 12 11633 Muni University 13 12223 Islamic University in Uganda 14 12638 Kabale University 15 12734 Uganda Management Institute 16 13006 Bishop Stuart University 17 13720 Nkumba University 18 14448 Clarke International University (International Health Sciences University) 19 15600 Uganda Technology and Management University UTAMU 20 16004 Bugema University 21 16187 Africa Reformation Theological Seminary 22 16226 International University of East Africa 23 16540 Cavendish University Uganda 24 16540 Victoria University Kampala 25 18504 Kampala University 26 18741 Muteesa I Royal University 27 19513 Lira University 28 19623 Law Development Centre Kampala 29 20795 Livingstone International University 30 21065 African Rural University 31 21167 Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology 32 21403 Kumi University 33 21900 Uganda Pentecostal University 34 21900 St Lawrence University 35 22012 Soroti University 36 22012 University of Africa 37 22611 African Bible University 38 22684 ISBAT University Kampala 39 23058 University of Kisubi 40 23381 Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services UIBFS 41 23541 Management and Accountancy Training Company Limited MAT Uganda 42 23699 Africa Renewal University 43 23952 Institute of Petroleum Studies Kampala 44 24144 University of The Sacred Heart Gulu 45 24223 Metropolitan International University 46 25309 Ankole Western University 47 25688 King Ceasor University 48 25789 Ibanda University 49 25904 Stafford University 50 26007 Team University Kampala 51 26007 Maganjo Institute of Career Education 52 26116 Insurance Training College 53 26576 Nagenda International Academy of Art and Design NIAAD 54 27017 Greenbridge School of Open Technologies 55 27137 Axial International College Uganda 56 27374 Glad Tidings Bible College 57 27614 Valley University of Science and Technology VUST 58 27835 Avance International University 59 27835 Artfield Institute of Design Kampala 60 28305 Kampala School of Health Sciences 61 28907 Monaco Institute 62 29261 Makerere Business Institute 63 29360 Salaama Vocational Education Center 64 29360 Institute of Advanced Leadership Uganda 65 29687 Permanent Centre for Education 66 29687 Mityana Agro-vet Institute