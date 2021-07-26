Parliament has unanimously voted for James Kakooza as the representative to East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA). Kakooza got 183 votes with no MPs voting against or abstaining.

Earlier before taking the vote, the House adopted the report of the Verification Committee which among other things recommended that Kakooza be elected to EALA.

This va­cancy arose from the demise, on 27th April 2021, of Mathias Kasamba, one of Ugan­da’s rep­re­sen­ta­tives to EALA.

The East African Leg­isla­tive As­sem­bly is the leg­isla­tive or­gan of the East African Com­mu­nity and con­sists of mem­bers elected from out­side the na­tional Par­lia­ments of the five part­ner states, Kenya, Bu­rundi, Rwanda, Tan­za­nia and Uganda.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Recently, NRM Party Caucus in Parliament voted Kakooza to replace the Late Kasamba as EALA MP.

Kakooza defeated the former State minister in charge of Tourism Hon Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, Abbas Mutumba, the former Principle Assistant to Kasamba and four other candidates.

Kakooza emerged victorious with 93 votes which translates into 39.2%, Kiwanda who is also the party vice chairperson Central regions was the first runner up with 85 voted which is 35.9% and Abbas Mutumba came third with 54 votes.

Other candidates who participated in the EALA race include Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayunga, Nakato Kyabangi and Lule Umar Mawiya.

For 20 years, Kakooza represented Kabura County in Parliament of Uganda. He also served as state minister for Primary Health Care.

Upon confirmation by the Parliament of Uganda, Kakooza will be joining eight EALA MPs in Arusha Tanzania to complete the last year remaining on their five-year term.