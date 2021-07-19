Police have said that the attack on Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu was a random one, it was not planned as most people had alleged.

Although at first the judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani had alluded that the attackers could have targeted and trailed the Chief Magistrate before pouncing on her near the school, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has refuted the claim.

While addressing the press on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, Enanga said that her worship just landed in the way of thugs whose intention was only to steal and they did not know her profile.

“We believe this was a random incident and not targeted. We have been receiving complaints of attacks in which thugs target women because they are more vulnerable and can’t defend themselves well,” Enanga said.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

He added, “Many attacks have been reported in areas of Mengo and Kololo where thugs target members of the public walking alone or those doing physical exercises from whom they snatch phones.”

Enanga also confirmed that Police have arrested several suspects and they have a lead on who attacked the Chief magistrate.

“We are pursuing several leads from the CCTV footage from that section and eyewitness accounts to help us identify the suspects.”

According to the Deputy Spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police Luke Owoyesigyire, Kamasanyu was attacked on Saturday in the premises of Green Hill Academy where she had gone to pick her child’s Primary Living Examination (PLE) result slip. However, the school gatekeeper informed her that the current school’s rules don’t allow parents inside. As she was going back to the parking, she was attacked by unidentified men.

Owoyesigyire explained that as she was heading back, three motorcycles, who had been allegedly following her, parked as she was by the roadside, and one thug kicked her, and she fell down. Some items were taken from her, a phone and her bag.

By the time the school guards opened the gate to rescue her, the thugs had sped off. Unfortunately, she had been hit severely and was in a coma. Immediately she was rushed to International Hospital Kampala (IHK), where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).