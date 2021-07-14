Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda has directed an investigation into the bitter feud between Kayunga Residential District Commissioner [RDC] Elijah Madoi and his Deputy, James Mukose.

On Tuesday this week, Mr Madoi implicated his deputy in issuing travel clearance to passenger vehicles for cash, in the pretext of going for burials.

Mr Madoi said that a coaster van, and a commuter taxi carrying 16 and 14 passengers respectively were intercepted on the way to Kampala. When quized, the operators of the two locomotives confessed that Mr Mukose had cleared them.

Mr Madoi further said that a further search on the vehicles discovered blank signed clearance forms reportedly issued by his Deputy.

Mukose however denied any involvement in the scheme and instead accused his boss of instigating a plot to fail him and tarnish his name.

The furious Museveni representative alleged further that Madoi seems to have been aggrieved by his unsuccessful sexual demands from a junior staff at his office, turning all members into rivals out of guilt. Madoi, according to Mukose is a sex pervert whose habits with women has over the time tainted the image of the president whom he represents and appealed for sanity for him.

Madoi is also accused of sidelining his deputy, opting to delegate a one Kafeero on official duties on many occasions. This, Mukose says has demotivated him, opting to die in silence for fear of damaging the image of the appointing authority by involving in endless fights.

In response, line Minster Babalanda has instructed Ms Martha Asiimwe, the head of the RDC Secretariat at the Ministry to conclusively investigate the squables between the two officials which are threatening the image of the secretariat.

“In response to the dev’ts being reported btn the RDC and DRDC in Kayunga, I have instructed the Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe, to intervene and establish the facts on the ground.” Babalanda tweeted.