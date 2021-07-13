The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) is set to release the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results on Friday 16th July, 2021.

The board will on Wednesday first brief the Ministry of Education about the candidates’ performance before releasing the results. The briefing which will take place at State House Entebbe, will be attended by UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, UNEB chairperson Prof Mary Okwakol, Education Minister Janet Museveni, among other education stakeholders.

The release of the results, which was slated for last month, was postponed after President Yoweri Museveni instituted a 42-day lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“Before exams are released, the minister has to be briefed. She will then tell us a suitable date for the release of the final exams but I can confirm that exams will be out this week,” Education Ministry Spokesperson Patrick Muinda said.

UNEB conducted both Uganda Certificate of Education (S.4) exams and PLE in March and Uganda Advanced Certificate Education (UACE) exams in April as opposed to the usual November/December following the closure of schools in 2020 due to coronavirus. A total of 749,811 candidates registered for PLE from 14,300 centres.