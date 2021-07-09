Incoming Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda has officially assumed her duties but with a strong warning to the staff at the Ministry that the time for incompetence was over.

The minister sounded the warning during a handover ceremony organised by her new office. She officially received the instruments of power from her predecessor Esther Mbayo who welcomed her and pledged unconditional guidance and support as she moves to settle in.

Babalanda’s nearly one hour speech emphasised mostly the resolve to fight incompetence, corruption, improving the image of the President and the Presidency, among others.

She categorically singled out Residential District/ City Commissioners whom he strongly warned that lukewarm performance through absentism will not be allowed under the new tenure.

She also emphasised there will be zero tolerance to corrupttion and pledged to introduce a toll-free phone service to encourage reports on the conduct of the officials from the public.

Babalanda also noted that she had so far, in the first twelve days of her appointment to the docket, received numerous complaints about mismanagement at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Company which she says will all need to be overhauled.

The new minister pledged a good working relationship with the technical team at the ministry as long as they keep on the hood side of the law. She however warnwd that to whoever will attempt to thrive in any sorts of illegality while executing their duties, there will be a deadly confrontation between her and them.

She hailed her predecessor, Mbayo for the commendable achievements at the Ministry during her five-year tenure and promised to keep the door open for any sorts of guidance for effective service delivery.