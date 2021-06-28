The Nakawa Residence City Commissioner (RCC) Herbert Anderson Burora has warned Ugandans that they will be dealt with decisively if they refuse to follow the presidential and Ministry of Health directives on Covid-19.

Appearing on NTV on Monday morning, Burora said Ugandans have continued to violate the presidential directives claiming that they know their rights.

However, the RCC cautioned that security operatives who are enforcing the lockdown measures are not ready to listen to excuses and will beat whoever fails to respect the laws.

“Officers are not customer care people. If they tell you to go home, don’t start telling them about laws and human rights, they won’t get it. Don’t bring your logic that I have a right to walk. Just give them a benefit of the doubt to do their job and don’t invoke them otherwise they will have to beat you if you disobey,” Burora said.

“They are some defiant people, who push officers to beat them. Some people come out with bitter accusations ‘this is our country, you will leave us here as Amin and Obote did, you are not the first, many have come and gone,’ such gestures demoralize our officers. It looks like the help we are giving our people does not count and as said officers will beat you because you have not given him any peaceful choice.”

Burora also mentioned that some big businessmen in the city have deliberately refused to adhere to presidential directives and they have connived with some senior security officers to to exempt themselves from the measures.

“It is a citizen call for everyone to do what is right at the right time. However if some people presume they are so big and should give me orders to let them work beyond directives. I tell them the only person I can listen to is the president. Big businessmen are conniving with senior security officers to be exempted from different Covid-19 measures in place.”

Currently, Uganda is under a 42 day lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

