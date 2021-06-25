The Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga has appointed members of the Shadow Cabinet.

“By virtue of power conferred upon me under article 82A (c) of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda and rule 14 (2) of the rules of procedure of Parliament, I have appointed and designated the following honorable members of parliament to the Shadow Cabinet,”Mpuuga said on Friday.

It is the shadow cabinet’s responsibility to scrutinise the policies and actions of the government, as well as to offer alternative policies. The shadow cabinet makes up the majority of the Official Opposition frontbench. In most countries, a member of the shadow cabinet is referred to as a shadow minister.

See list:

1.Wilfred Niwagaba-Ndorwa East (Ind) – Attorney General

2.Shamim Malende-Kampala Woman MP (NUP)- Justice and Constitutional Affairs

3.Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi-Butambala (NUP)- Finance, Planning and Economic Development

4.Nantongo Fortune Rose-Kyotera Woman MP (DP)-Gender, Labour and Social Development

5.Katusabe Atkins – Bukonzo West (FDC) – Public Service

6.Derrick Nyeko-Makindye East(NUP)-Presidency and Security

7.Abed Bwanika-Kimanya Kabonera (NUP) – Agriculture

8.Nabukenya Brenda-Luweero Woman MP (NUP) – Education

9.Odur Jonathan-Erute South (UPC) – Defence and Veteran Affairs

10.Kiwanuka Abdallah-Mukono North (NUP)- Internal Affairs

11.Batuwa Timothy Lusala- Jinja West (FDC) – Health

12.Nsibambi Yusuf-Mawokota South (FDC) – Works and Transport

13.Kawalya Abubaker-Rubaga North (NUP)-KCCA

14.Nkunyingi Muwada-Kyadondo East (NUP) – Foreign Affairs

15.Balimwezo Nsubuga Ronald-Nakawa East (NUP) – Lands, Housing and Urban Development

16.Nyakato Asinasi- Hoima City Woman MP (FDC) – Energy and Minerals

17. Masaba Karim-Mbale Industrial Div (Ind) – Tourism and wildlife

18.Kabuye Frank-Kassanda South (NUP) – Youth and Children Affairs

19.Mwijukye Francis – Buhweju (FDC) – Trade and Industry

20.Naluyima Betty Ethel-Wakiso Woman MP (NUP) – Local government

21.Nabukeera Hanifa-Mukono Woman MP (NUP) – Human Rights

22.Kaaya Christine Nakimwero- Kiboga Woman MP (NUP) – Water and Environment

23.Namugga Gorreth- Mawogola County (NUP) – Science, Innovations and Technology

24.Kiyaga Hilary-Mawokota North (NUP)-Culture and Performing arts

25.Adeke Anna Abaju- Soroti Woman MP (FDC)- Cooperatives and Microfinance

26. Bagala Joyce-Mityana Woman MP (NUP)-Information and Anti-Corruption

27.Okot Santa – Aruu North (PPP) – Special regions-Luweero, Karamoja, Northern Uganda, Bunyoro, Teso

28.Olanya Gilbert – Kilak South (FDC)- East African Community Affairs

29.Tebandeke Charles-Bbaale (NUP)-Animal Industry and Fisheries

30.Kayembe Godfrey Solo- Bukomansimbi South (NUP) – Sports.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE