Patrick Besigye Keihwa, the former Kabale District LCV chairperson has been laid to rest today Saturday at his ancestral home in Kabale district.

Keihwa succumbed to Covid19 on Thursday at Healthstone Clinic in Kyambogo Kampala, where he had been admitted for three days.

He had just returned from a benchmarking tour in Karamoja region on a USAID funded project.

President Yoweri Museveni told Prudence Keihwa (the widow) on phone that her husband had been a strong pillar in the NRM Party.

He sent Shs10 million for condolences.

Keihwa was the 5th chairperson of Kabale district having in 2011 succeeded Adison Kakuru.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa’s life

Born on September 29th 1969 in Mwisi Kitumba Sub County to Godfrey Keihwa and Mauda Tibakaba, Keihwa went to Mwisi Primary School, St Marys College Rushoroza and then Bishop Stuart Primary teachers college where he obtain a primary teachers certificate.

He later joined Compassion International under the Diocese of Kigezi until in 2000 when Voice of Kigezi FM was opened in Kabale.

He joined the station as a Runyankole /Rukiga news anchor and proceeded to become the station manager.

In 2011, He joined politics when he was elected the district chairman and had served in the position until weeks ago when he left office, having failed to secure a third term.

Keihwa is survived by a widow Prudence Kyomuhangi and four children.

