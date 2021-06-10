By using the authority given to him under Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday announced his new cabinet team.

Among those he appointed is the Vice president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Joyce Nabossa Ssebugwawo who was made State Minister for Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance.

However, the FDC Party Spokesperson Ibrahim Sssemujju Nganda and the Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago have cautioned the former Rubaga Division Mayor not to risk by accepting President Museveni’s ministerial appointment because it’s intended to kill her political career and the legacy she has built for a long time.

The duo has also asked Ssebugwawo to first look at how President Museveni has treated the former members of the opposition whom he has used and dumped after ruining their political career.

Nganda said, “She must open her eyes and learn clearly from the likes of Nakiwala Kiyingi and Beti Kamya who behaved as if the whole Uganda was under their feet but he has dumped them. That is the real Museveni I know. My senior leader Madam Nabossa has been here for 20 years and she must be in her 70s, so I don’t understand what motivations she has this time.”

Nganda added that it will be very ashaming and embarrassing for her to join the person she has been fighting for 20 years.

“For two decades you have been with Dr. Besigye fighting Museveni’s bad leadership and corruption. She wanted to remove Museveni for sectarianism and for all the offences she knows. And today you go and join him to do the same thing? I can only sympathize with her because Museveni will never like her and she will be treated the same as Nakiwala Kiyingi.”

In the same spirit, Lukwago asked Ssebugwawo to respect the legacy she has built that President Museveni is indirectly trying to kill like how he has done to Kamya who was the most respected female opposition politician in the central region.

“She has built her profile for years if she is not keen, she is about to soil it. She must know that this appointment is intended to put her down. That is how Museveni has been doing,” he said.

