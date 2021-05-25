It’s seems Ruth Nankabirwa, the former government Chief Whip is not ready to give up on her fight against former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga until she confirms that the Kamuli Woman MP is politically dead completely.

After being humiliated in the Speakership race on Monday that left her trounced by Jacob Oulanyah to become the leader of the 11th Parliament, Nankabirwa still wants Kadaga to be punished by the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) for going against the party decision to stand as an independent in the race.

The former Kiboga Woman legislator says Kadaga must make a public apology to all members of the ruling party so that it can serve as an example that there’s no individual bigger than NRM.

Nankabirwa a renown Kadaga nemesis made the plea yesterday as she joined other Oulanyah supporters to congratulate him upon becoming the Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

“Kadaga must be punished. I have always said that she disrespects the entire party, some thought I was fighting her, but I think it has unveiled itself and everyone has seen it. You can’t be one of the pillars of the party and at the same time disrespects its rules. I will have to make a request right from the parliamentary caucus, to the CEC to see that she is punished and if they fail, I will go further,” Nankabirwa said.

