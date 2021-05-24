Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among Annet has been elected as Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

In the voting process that took place at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Monday, Among garnered 415 votes whereas her challenges Kampala Central’s Muhammad Nsereko and Mawokota South’s Yusuf Nsibambi got 24 votes and 35 votes respectively.

Earlier today, Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah was elected as the new Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Oulanyah, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer took over from Rebecca Kadaga, who decided to contest as an independent after the party’s Central Executive Committee sidelined her in favour of the former.

He got 310 votes, whereas his closest challenger Kadaga got 197 votes and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda got only 15 votes.

Oulanyah has been serving as Deputy Speaker in the 9th and 10th Parliament, with Kamuli Woman MP Kadaga as Speaker in both previous parliaments.

