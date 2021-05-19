Members of Busoga Parliamentary Group have issued a one week ultimatum to former Jinja West MP Grace Moses Balyeku and two others to refund their stolen cash or else be ready to face the law.

Balyeku is implicated in the multimillion cash scandal alongside Namutumba Woman MP and Mayuge outgoing Woman MP-Naigaga Mariam and Julie Mukoda Zaabwe respectively.

The money had been raised through a Shs 200,000 monthly contribution from each member over time. It was meant to help members in times of trouble like sickness, death of a member or close relatives. The last time the trio were sanctioned to withdraw from the pool was November last year for Shs10 million given to the family of deceased former Kamuli Municipality MP Rehema Watongola.

The Group Whip Godfrey Mayende Dede now says the errant members have been given seven days to reimburse the money or else they will seek justice from courts of law.

” We have given them one week to revert and if they don’t,we shall go ahead and file a criminal suit against them so we can refund the money. We may even be tempted to call a press conference and expose them, ” Mayende told this Website on Tuesday.

Since the money was reportedly withdrawn from the group account between December last year and January this year, there have been unsubstantiated reports that it was used in the respective MPs’ reelection campaigns.

Although Naigaga was very fortunate to win again , Balyeku and Mukodo lost in both Jinja and Mayuge respectively.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE