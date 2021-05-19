Ronald Kanyike Evans on Tuesday sworn-in as the Bukoto East Constituency representative in the Eleventh parliament.

It is by no coincidence that the new broom in Masaka City Mayor’s office Florence Namayanja made a stellar move to vacate Bukoto East Constituency after serving two Terms to let Kanyike take over the steering.

History will go down on paper that Kanyike a car dealer represented well the former Kampala Deputy Mayor Namayanja.

All eyes are now on Kanyike to see whether he performs beyond everyone’s expectations in the Eleventh Parliament.

Kanyike, formerly, a sales Manager at Uganda Bureaus sworn-in on Tuesday and is among the 529 Members of Parliament that will ensure that Ugandans are wholly represented in different constituencies.

Kanyike has had blessings ever since he took over the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag under the guidance of Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament- Elect Mathias Mpuuga.

Majority of the voters-the youth, men and women in the constituency all fell for Kanyike.

The Eleventh Parliament is majorly dominated by youthful MPs who might ignite interactions, dialogues and amendment of laws efficiently.

Kanyike, who has organized football tournaments among the moving baits, used to unite and rally support within the locals, says people of Bukoto East Constituency should expect loads of reforms in his maiden five years in Parliament.

“Change in politics, leadership and ensuring that locals have ready market for their produce comes down in my first term,” he astonishingly said.

Before, politicians had lost trust from the people they represent in parliament. Many made rigorous promises and ended up dull and impotent in everything including tarnishing their reputation in the public.

To this, Kanyike prefers to differ. “I will not promise things beyond my cane. I cannot promise my voter a car yet I can fuel his or other moves in Agriculture and other businesses. This term is to fine-tune and standardize what our predecessors failed to do,” he noted.

Kanyike, 35-years-old, will work closely with their golden papa Mpuuga also the Vice President of National Unity Platform (NUP) in Central region to ensure that the interests of the party are full-filled efficiently.

Kanyike is a Bachelors Degree holder in Education from Kyambogo University and holds an added Certificate in Marketing from YMCA which he attained in 2010.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person. We’re the ones we’ve been waiting for. We’re the change,” said Kanyike adding,”…we’ve proved that we’re still the people who can do big things to solve our bigger challenges.”

Under the NUP leadership headed by Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, Kanyike hopes to promote unity amongst the party members.

“We’ve been united before. All we needed was power. The power I’m talking about is not lessened on ruling the people but to represent the interests of our people. Here we’re,” added Kanyike.

