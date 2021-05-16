If reports by Mulengera news Publication are to be believed, Jacob Oulanyah’s Speakership dream might have hit a dead end after President Yoweri Museveni’s pushed friendly NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) out of Parliament Speakership issue.

All along, it had been known that the CEC meeting skated for Monday 17 would choose between Rebecca Kadaga and Oulanyah who to back as the official Candidate for NRM.

However, acting on the advise of his legal team, Gen Museveni, reportedly succumbed to calls for a resolution on the matter to be pushed to the caucus over illegalities in the current CEC composition. Under the law, the mandate of the current CEC expired in May last year but the coronavirus situation only allowed elections in just a few of the positions. This means that any legal challenge to a decision made thereof would not only cast the party in bad repute but also plunge it into instabilities.

Without wanting to be caught up in a more complex situation, Museveni forwarded the matter to Caucus whose membership is considerably dominated by Kadaga’s praise singers. Even though Kadaga has her own considerable number of haters within the ruling side, led by the likes of Party Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, her popularity among opposition MPs remains a key determinant.

This implies that the CEC meeting summoned by the President will most likely guide on modalities and guidelines for the campaigns.

The eleventh Parliament will convene for it’s inaugural seating on May 24, when they will vote for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Four People, including Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah are out to oust incumbent Rebecca Kadaga from the seat she has held for the last ten years.

Others in the race include Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda of Forum for Democratic Change- FDC, Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala of the Democratic Party and Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kyinyamatama.

