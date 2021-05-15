Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has tasked the national committee that organized the swearing-in ceremony of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to come out and apologize to Ugandans over the poor organisation of the event.

Appearing on Urban television on Saturday, Balaam said that the public should not blame the service provider because the problem came from the organizing committee members who wanted to embezzle part of the Shs7 billion that was meant to organise the inauguration ceremony.

On 12th May, 2021, Museveni sworn in as the duly elected President of Uganda to officially start his 6th term.

Many dignitaries such as heads of state, ambassadors, diplomats, among others, attended the event.However, immediately after the ceremony several guests started complaining about the poor organization at the function.

According to one of the guests who attended the inauguration ceremony, diplomats and investors had to stand for hours before Investments minister Evelyn Anite could get them plastic seats without sit covers.

In addition to the above, several images made rounds on social media showing VIP guests uncomfortably seated on uncovered plastic chairs, something which most Ugandans found embarrassing. The poor sound system was also something not to be boasted about.

Other netizens came out to bash service provider-Digida Events.

However, according to Balaam, “Digida events has no problem but it is with the organizing committee members who wanted to embezzle money. I think whatever they brought at the event was worth the money they gave them. This is a company of professionals who have managed big events for a long time.”

On the other hand, the proprietor of Radio 4 cautioned events managers to always avoid being compromised by some crooks in government because at the end of the day it will tarnish their company’s reputation.

“How do you use a plastic chair of Shs320 and even fail to cover it with a cloth of Shs220 on such a big occasion? I blame the national organizing committee for all the mess, I will not blame the service provider because we the event managers offer services equivalent to the client’s budget,” he said.

