Mukono District LCV Chairperson-elect Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa has apologized to the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine for trying to broker a cooperation deal with President Yoweri Museveni.

While addressing the outgoing Nama sub county leadership on Thursday, Bakaluba told the State Minister for Water Ronald Kibuule that he was ready to work with President Yoweri Museveni for the good of his electorate.

Bakaluba who crossed from NRM to NUP last year defeated ruling party’s Hajj Haruna Ssemakula in the January, 2021 polls to become Mukono LCV chairperson elect.

“I’m a pro-change politician but I’m ready to work with President Museveni to develop Mukono. I request you my brother Kibuule to tell the President that I’m willing to work with him to improve the livelihoods of my people,” he noted.

The politician’s move rubbed the leadership of NUP a wrong way and on Saturday he was forced to apologise for his ‘uncalled’ for remarks.

Bakaluba made the apology during a meeting with NUP leaders in Mukono headed by Mukono Municipality MP-elect Betty Nambooze.

“Rev Bakaluba regrets uttering such words. He realised that they gave an impression that he is not a committed activist and member of NUP. We together agreed that he be cautioned for failure to make a good judgement which consequently hurt or disappointed our people,” Nambooze said.

“We agreed to forgive Rev Bakaluba on condition that he has by his conduct placed himself on probation from which he will only be able to liberate himself through his deeds moving forward.”

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE