The Ministry of Health has dispelled rumours that Uganda has expired doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

A few days ago, one of the local online news platforms alleged that the Ministry was to dispose of over 283,033 expired doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

“Ministry of Health has noted a misleading article “MOH to Dustbin Over 283033 Expired doses of COVID vaccines, only 240000 administered” by Spy News making rounds on social media. The Ministry of Health would like to clarify that the COVID-19 vaccines have NOT expired as alleged. The COVID-19 vaccines have a shelf life up to July 2021,” the Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry further noted that the vaccine is safe, effective and free.

“Please disregard the false story. If you are among the priority groups, please ensure that you receive your COVID-19 vaccine from the designated health facility.”

The Ministry’s statement comes hot on the heels of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s warning to African countries not to destroy Covid-19 vaccines that may have passed their expiry date.

Countries have been told to keep hold of them and wait for further guidance.

The appeal comes after Malawi and South Sudan said they would destroy more than 70,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab because they expired in mid-April.

But the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC) said it had been assured the doses were safe to use.

Many vaccines can be used up to 36 months after manufacture, but because Covid-19 jabs are so new there is not enough data to prove their effectiveness over longer periods.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines across Africa has been slow, partly because of supply issues and wider scepticism about the jab.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE