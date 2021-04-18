The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has promoted more than 3,097 low ranking police officers for the first time since 2016.

The promotion of lower rank officers was last done in February 2016 under the leadership of the former IGP General Edward Kale Kayihura. However it was halted by the Inspectorate of Government.

And since then, several officers on lower ranks have been expressing disappointment with police leadership for not conducting promotions although they were recommended by the Police Council.

However, according to the Police Spokesman Fred Enanga, over 3000 lower rank police personnel can now have a smile because they have been promoted.

“We would like to inform the public that the IGP in exercising delegated powers from H.E The President, has promoted 3,097 subordinate officers, to various ranks of inspector of Police, (IP), Assistant Inspector of Police, (AIP) Sergeant (SGT) and corporal (CPL), out of the promoted officers, 2566 were male, and 531 were female,” he said.

Enanga also noted that the promotions of the subordinated officers were done under the laid down established procedures and under the Uganda Public Service standing orders (2010) selection A-G and the Police standing orders.

The key criteria were based on transparency, openness and objectivity to ensure fairness and equity of the process. These include among other factors the following; performance, current responsibility, leadership abilities, command abilities, time spent on rank, discipline, patriotism and integrity, length of service in the force, the highest level of education, career courses attended, the record of service and physical fitness among others.

“We want to add that out of a total of 11823 subordinated police officers, recommended for promotion to the next rank by their territorial commanders, 3,097 were successfully vetted in consideration of the key parameters indicated above,” Enanga asserted.

Enanga said that despite the challenges, the UPF embraces promotions as a key priority, because it strengthens command and control, addresses career growth of personnel and also acts as a recognition factor or reward for good performance, which improves morale and motivates staff.

He however, urged the promoted officers not to look at their promotions as a personal achievement, but as an enhancement that comes with added duties and responsibilities. He further urged them to take their responsibilities very seriously in the interest of the safety and security of all Ugandans and visitors in the country.

The appointments and promotions committee (subordinate) in consideration of the set criteria recommended as follows;

1258 officers were promoted from Police countable to Corporal (PC-CPL) they had stayed on the rank of Constable for 14 years and above. 1099 were promoted from Corporal to Sergeant (CPL-SGT), they had stayed on the rank of Corporal for 9 years and above.

404 officers were promoted from the rank of Sergeant to Assistant Inspector of Police (SGT-AIP), these had stayed on the rank of SGT for 10 years and above; officers with 31years experience but spent 9years on the rank of SGT, plus officers informed units and specialized units, who were successfully vetted.

336 officers who had stayed on the rank of AIP for 10 years and above were promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police to Inspector of Police.

