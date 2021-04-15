President Yoweri Museveni will address the nation tomorrow Friday.

The President is expected to talk about Covid-19 and other matters of national interest.

“President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will Address the Nation on #COVID19 and matters of national interest tomorrow, April 16, 2021, from the National Leadership Institute (NALI) – Kyankwanzi at 8.00 pm,” The Uganda Media Centre posted on their Facebook page on Thursday.

The address will be aired on all TV and radio stations across the country.

