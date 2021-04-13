For months now, speculations about Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi’s deteriorating health have been making rounds on social media.

The concerns gained momentum following the Buganda King’s back to back travels to Kenya.

Last week, the Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga was forced to assure the people of Buganda that they will see Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at the right time.

Mayiga was responding to one concerned citizen on social media who demanded to know the whereabouts of the King.

“Where is the king? Stop fooling us,” a one Mwoyo gwa Gwanga tweeted.

Mayiga responded on his official twitter account “Mujja kumulaba nga asiimye,” translated “You will see him when he deems it necessary.”

Now showing up in public on Tuesday to attend his 66th birthday celebrations, the King looked frail and unwell thus prompting a section of netizens to question his the state of his health.

See comments:

