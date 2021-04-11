Tanzania President, Samia Suluhu Hassan is already in Uganda for a one day official visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni.

She was officially received at the Entebbe International Airport by Sam Kutesa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This is the first official visit to Uganda by H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan since she assumed the Office of President of Tanzania following the death of John Pombe Magufuli on 17 March.

President Suluhu and her Ugandan counterpart Museveni are expected to conclude the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), Tripartite Project Agreement.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) is a 1,443km crude oil export infrastructure that will transport Uganda’s crude oil from Hoima to Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania with an export flow rate of 216kbd barrels per day. About 296km of the the pipeline will be hosted in Uganda whereas the remaining 1,147km will be in Tanzania.

With a total investment of $3.5Bn, it is said the pipeline will increase Foreign Direct Investment in Uganda by 60%.

The news of President Suluhu’s first state visit has created excitement in Uganda which has long awaited the pipeline business to kick off.

Mrs Suluhu is here to finish the business left by the late Magufuli who was due in Kampala on March 22. The deal will also be signed off by French oil giant Total, the lead investor in the pipeline.