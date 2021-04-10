The Electoral Commission has responded to Sulaiman Kidandala’s election petition; defending the victory of Kawempe North MP-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Ssegirinya who is currently on remand at Kitalya Prison for inciting violence, was in March sued along with EC by his political nemesis Kindandala for allegedly forging academic documents which facilitated his nomination and subsequent election as a legislator.

In his election petition, Kindandala seeks to nullify Ssegirinya’s election for lack of Ordinary and Advanced Level papers- the requisite minimum academic qualification for one to contest as an MP.

According to Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB), Ssegirinya submitted documents that belong to Sarah Nampiima at O-level while at A-level, he submitted documents that belong to Maureen Nabadda.

In a letter dated March 17, 2021, Peter Anywar, writing on behalf of the executive secretary UNEB Dan Odongo, noted: “We have checked in our records and our findings are as follows; Candidate U005/054(2017) is Nampiima Sarah who sat at Mengo secondary school, not Ssegirinya Richard sitting at Pimbas secondary school,” he noted.”

However, in their response on Friday, the EC said Kidandala is not entitled to any of the reliefs sought because Ssegirinya’s nomination and election was conducted in compliance with the provisions and principles laid down in the Electoral Laws of Uganda.

According to the affidavit of Barbra Mulimira, the Returning Officer of Kampala Electoral District; at the time of nomination, Ssegirinya presented a duly filled nomination form accompanied by academic qualifications of UCE(Senior 4) and UACE ( Senior 6) both in the names of “Ssegirinya Richard” from Pimbas Secondary School and a Deed Poll for changing of names from “Ssegirinya Richard” to “Ssegirinya Muhammad”.

“The nomination, Election and gazetting of Ssegirinya by the Electoral Commission as MP Kawempe North Constituency in Kampala was done in accordance with the law having found him possessing the minimum qualification of Advanced Level and duly registered as a voter and fulfilment of other nomination requirements,”the returning officer noted.

Mulimira contends that Segirinya was lawfully and validly nominated, elected, declared and gazetted as winner of the said Election having been found dully academically qualified and obtaining the highest number of votes cast.