The husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s has died aged 99. The official announcement from Buckingham Palace was made on Friday, saying the prince who has been bedridden for a long time had indeed passed on ‘peacefully’ at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen of the United Kingdom. It means they have been married for 74 years.

The couple had four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.