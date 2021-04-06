Last Saturday, Ugandans were shocked by the sudden death of the Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who was pronounced dead at 9:08 am, less than 24 hours after celebrating the traditional way of “walking the cross” on Good Friday.

The late will always be remembered for being vocal whenever something wrong was going on in the country. In 2017 when there were several killings of women in Entebbe and Wakiso, Archbishop Lwanga is remembered to have come out and asked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the then Police boss Gen Kale Kayihura Edward to do the needful and see that culprits are apprehended.

His being vocal on issues affecting common people had made him loved and respected by Ugandans both non-Catholics and Catholics.

However last year in December when presidential campaigns were at an intense level, Archbishop Lwanga tested the venom of some tired Ugandans when the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) led by him asked government to postpone presidential elections for three years and that the Constitution should be amended to allow President Yoweri Museveni to continue ruling during the period of postponement.

“A few days ago, our top leadership of UJCC to which I am the current Chairman, discussed this current entire sad situation at length and we came up with a resolution that we should postpone the presidential elections for at least three years to allow both the Covid-19 pandemic and the electoral climate to cool down and also create a favourable political and social environment which will enhance peaceful free and fair elections. This is a debatable proposition that we call upon the Parliament to discuss objectively,” the late Archbishop noted.

“We know the constitution says if elections are postponed, the Speaker of Parliament takes over the government. Article 259 of the Constitution allows Parliament to amend laws. We are asking Parliament to sit down and amend the constitution to allow President Museveni to continue ruling and guiding the country during three-year postponement of the election.”

However, Archbishop Lwanga’s statements caused mixed reactions among Ugandans with many accusing the cleric of being in bed with the ruling government.

In defence, while delivering his Christmas Homily at Rubaga Cathedral, Dr Lwanga said ever since he made the statement, some Ugandans resorted to abusing him as well as spreading fake news about him to the extent of accusing him of wanting to kill the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“There is too much misuse of social media, too much fake news. People were on social media spreading lies, abusing me, and saying all sorts of things that I have been bought (by Museveni). If you ask such people to provide proof, they can never get it. I ask you to use social media to say the truth, avoid spreading fake news,” Lwanga said.

He further revealed that some people accused him and other religious leaders of being used by the state to frustrate Bobi Wine’s presidential bid.

“Certain people on social media are accusing me and other religious leaders of harboring ill intentions against Bobi Wine. One of them even called me and said that religious leaders want to kill Bobi Wine by poisoning the hostia (Eucharist bread). These people have apparently asked Bobi Wine to stop taking holy communion in church or not pray in certain churches for such a reason. Can you imagine.”