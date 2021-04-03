The Bishop of The diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev Bishop George Bagamuhunda has called on christians to take Covid-19 vaccine jabs if given chance.

Bagamuhunda,while holding a press conference on Thursday at Rugarama cathedral also warned against a new wave of coronavirus that’s ravaging other parts of the world.

He said that the new strain would be dangerous and therefore urged christians to observe all Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus as they celebrate Easter.

He further appealed to heads of schools and teachers to be able to work hard to complete the syllabus within the shortest time given to children who have been able to go back to school in the remaining part of this year.

Bagamuhunda noted that parents should continue providing basic necessities as a tool to help children to take their education seriously.

However, Bagamuhunda encouraged church leaders to cooperate with head teachers and teachers in ensuring that children are safe while at school.