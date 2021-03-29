The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda (IBAU) will be holding its 3rd annual conference on 8th April 2021, at Protea Hotel.

The association will mainly focus on increasing the visibility of the insurance sector as a viable risk management option in Uganda.

While addressing the media at Hotel Protea in Kampala on Monday the IBAU chairman Solomon Rubondo said that the forthcoming conference which will be moving under the theme“Navigating Risk in Today’s Changing World” will be reflecting on the destructive nature that covid-19 has caused on the economy versus the ability of Ugandans to embrace insurance policies.

“This is our 3rd annual conference and we are registering good results from the previous ones. The theme of this conference will be relating to the unprecedented, destructive nature of Covid-19. It’s going to allow us to highlight today’s ultimate Covid-19 crisis management checklist for employers in addition to discussing other prevalent risks today and formulating effective resolutions,” Mr Rubondo said.

He added that the keynote address will be delivered by Ramadhan Ggoobi, an economist and lecturer at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

“Mr. Ggoobi will be focusing on recent events and developments which have disrupted communities globally, the trends to watch for the future survival of enterprise including regionalization, globalization, technology, disease and pandemics, challenges for the policymakers, insurance and risk management options and the new customer. Dr. Doris Mwesigire Mutabazi (Ph.D.) a medical doctor and CEO of Semliki Royal Group of Companies will also be part of the coalition of panellists. Our chief guest will be Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, the C.E.O Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda,” Mr Rubondo noted.

Over 100 people are expected to attend physically and between 300 to 500 to attend virtually.

The Chief Executive Officer Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) Paul Kavuma, one of the sponsors of the conference also added that there is a lot that Ugandans need to know more about insurance in Uganda.

“We are glad that this practice is still going on and from the first annual conference up to this coming one, there is a lot we have archived. Although last year we were in lockdown, we managed to hold the 2nd one. There is a lot to be discussed since consumers’ needs have changed.”