Is Robert Kyagulanyi likely to take advantage of Muhammad Ssegirinya’s possible exit from Parliament?

After organizing secretary of National Unity Platform, Sulaiman Kindadala took Kawempe North MP-elect to court challenging his education credential, reports have emerged that Bobi Wine, has been given a go-ahead to contest in this constituency if it falls vacant.

Youtuber Dean Lubowa Saava, on his Africa special channel, on Thursday told his viewers that he had credible information that last Saturday, seven members of Bobi Wine’s inner circle had decided that the NUP maestro’s re-entry into parliament would give him a card to control his troops in the 11th parliament.

Among people who attended the meeting, according to Lubowa Saava, included Joel Ssenyonyi, Lewis Lubongoya, Fred Nyanzi, and Barbie Itungo, all influential individuals on the politics of Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine’s move, however is informed by the fact that he doesn’t want to hand over power of NUP to the G7 or Suubi group in NUP which includes: Ssemujju Nganda, Betty Nambooze, Erias Lukwago, Muwanga Kivumbi, Moses Kasibante, Sseggona, and Mathias Mpuuga.

Saava’s source told him that G7 asked Bobi Wine key positions controlled by the Opposition in parliament namely; Leader of Opposition, Public Accounts Committee, and Cosase, however, Bobi Wine was reluctant to give power to G7 fearing they would use their influence to back another candidate in the next general election.

The youtuber said, the Saturday meeting resolved that Bobi Wine stayed in control of the party by being directly in charge of the opposition as LoP.

However, there is still a hiccup in this move, the state may lose interest in pursuing Ssegirinya to block Bobi Wine from using this window to join Parliament once again. The other option is to declare the runners up, winner. In that case, Kidandala would fly into Parliament without any hindrance. However, Kidandala who broke ranks with NUP top honchos after he was denied a card in favour of the self-style Mr Update, said he has been seen as an outcast in NUP since he started pursuing Ssegirinya. Kidandala also believes NUP knowingly allowed Ssegirinya to submit forged documents, knowing that his seat would be another emergency window for Kyagulanyi to exploit in case he needed entry into Parliament.

If Bobi Wine wins the Kawempe North seat, he would follow Mzee Paulo Ssemwogere as leader of the party who commands parliament from within parliament.