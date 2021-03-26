The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine is leaving Uganda for a four day working visit, according to Joel Ssenyonyi, the party Spokesperson.

Ssenyonyi says, while on his visit, the former presidential candidate will be meeting several leaders on the African Continent.

“NUP President Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is leaving the country for a four day official working visit. While away, he will meet several leaders and fellow strugglists on the African continent in furtherance of our struggle for freedom and democracy,” Ssenyonyi who is also Nakawa West MP elect said in a Facebook post on Friday.