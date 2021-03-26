At its 42nd Annual General Meeting, the Federation of Uganda Employers has reelected NWSC MD Dr.Eng Silver Mugisha as it’s chairman.

The Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) was registered on 18th August 1960 under the names of Society of Emplyers was changed to Federation of Uganda Employers on 17th August 1961 under the Trustees incorporation Act 1939. Today FUE is the voice of Employers on Social Economic issues. It is recognized locally and internationally by the International Labor Organisation

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi applauded Dr. Silver Mugisha and his Board for the transformational leadership at the federation.

She applauded employers that rendered support to their employees amidst the COVID-19 challenges that affected a number of businesses.

She urged business owners and employers to effectively address employee issues with an aim of motivating staff, avoid litigation and creating an enabling working environment.

She further guided that employers should equip workers with skills and competencies to enable them respond to the needs of the labour market in Uganda.

The FUE Chairperson, Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha in his remarks, underscored the importance of TVET policy in the country.

” Many employers should emulate the TVET policy. A number of employers don’t want to take on graduate trainees. However, how shall we push the skilling Uganda initiative without giving students an opportunity to learn on the job?” he said

According to Dr. Silver, some schools are churning out graduates without practical skills, and yet, the country needs people who know what to do and are relevant to the world of work.

Dr. Silver added that the new Board will focus on working with the membership to give FUE a new home, enhance member value proposition, increase membership and work to incorporate members from the informal sector among others

Hon. Peter Werikhe, The Secretary General NOTU thanked FUE for patronage in advancing the Employment industry.

“As workers we are grateful to Employers for ensuring that some emoloyees kept their jobs despite the pandemic.” he said

The FUE ED Douglas Opio in his remarks, appreciated the Government’s support towards the employers, employees and the various youth livelihood improvement initiatives.

He urged members to adhere to the National Employment policy which guides in creation of jobs through clear policies and regulatory framework

Mr Opio shared that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, the federation has had grown by 10%.

“The organisation has made significant progress amidst the crisis”. Employers should continue to engage with FUE to address workplace issues and invite more employers to join FUE. We are stronger together and every good employer is a member of FUE”. he said

*The New FUE Governing Council*

Chairperson: Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha

Vice Chairperson: Martha Munnu Omer

New members

1. Vivo Energy Uganda

2. Housing Finance Bank

3. Jubilee Life Insurance

4. Roofings Limited

5. Footsteps Furniture Company Limited

6. Vi Agroforestry Uganda

7. Mbale Area Federation of Communities

Outgoing members:

Vice Chair: Annet Nakawunde Mulindwa

1. NUDIPU

2. Q-Sourcing Limited

3. Uganda Clays Limited

4. CCBA Uganda

5. Uganda Tea Association

6. M&E Associates

7. World Wide Fund for Nature Uganda