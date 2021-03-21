Bobi Wine’s brother Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu has survived a kidnap by armed men in plain clothes.

This as been revealed by Bobi Wine who said his elder brother’s home was on Sunday morning attacked by gun wielding men traveling in a ‘drone’ van.

The former presidential candidate said when Chairman Nyanzi opened his gate in the morning, three men who seemed to have spent a night outside his home immediately entered his compound and pretended to be casual workers looking for jobs.

“Nyanzi sensing danger after seeing pistols wrapped around their waists found a way of escaping from them. More men who totalled to about eight entered with big guns and started asking for his whereabouts. They put everyone in the house under gunpoint and forced all family members including his wife to lie on the ground facing down as they asked for Mr. Nyanzi’s whereabouts,’ Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“After some time, they left, taking with them his adopted son called Happy Mugisha.This intimidation of our people must stop. But it will not stop by itself. It is us who must put it to an end,” he added.