Justice Esther Kisakye, one of the 9 judges of the Supreme Court in Thursday came out to accuse her colleagues led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo of confiscating her judgement.

In a dramatic incident unheard of in the Judiciary, Kisakye told reporters that the Chief Justice didn’t want her to deliver her dissenting judgement in the case in which Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine challenged the presidential elections of January 14th.

“I informed the court that I will be delivering my consolidated rulings on the four applications. My colleagues have opted not to attend this afternoon session,” Justice Kisakye said, adding that she was surprised that her colleagues opted to shun the afternoon session.

She further noted that the box containing her ruling had been confiscated on the orders of Chief Justice Dollo.

Justice Kisakye made the remarks while sitting alone in the courtroom after the court break.

Court went into a short break before returning to complete reading of the reasons for their rulings on several aspects of Mr Kyagulanyi’s withdrawn petition.

Who is Justice Kisakye?

Kisakye sat for her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) from Trinity College Nabbingo. Later she joined Makerere University where she acquired her bachelors degree in law.

She then went to Law Development Center where she obtained a Diploma in Legal Practice. Justice Kisakye holds a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Center, in Washington, DC, in the USA.

With the help of an international fellowship from the American Association of University Women and on a scholarship grant from the Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund, she managed to acquire her degree of Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD), from the American University, also in Washington, DC, USA,

Before her appointment on Supreme Court Panel she served as a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at Makerere University.

Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Kisakye for three years (2013-2016) she was the president of the National Association of Women Judges in Uganda. She once chaired the East African Judicial Committee. Justice Kisakye has been Supreme Court Judge since November 23rd, 2009 which makes her the most senior in that court.

Currently she is the most experienced judge at the Supreme Court panel.