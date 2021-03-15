Four time Presidential Candidate Rtd. Col. Kizza Besigye has sarcastically hailed President Yoweri Museveni for his unique efficiency in telling lies and consistently going against his beliefs.

The former Forum for Democratic Change – FDC leader was responding to President Museveni’s claims that the pro Bobi Wine opposition group massively rigged elections especially in Buganda with an aim of robbing him of victory.

Museveni, in his Sunday night address to the nation said that he had received reports of massive rigging in the central region and other areas where his party showed some laxity. He however faulted the police for looking on as enemy forces were exerting terror on his group.

And Besigye who seemed to have keenly been following Museveni’s address from the sidelines of Kasangati came out shortly after to defend Bobi Wine while raining blows of satire on his former Commander in Chief.

He took to his Facebook page to post multiple photos of the President while addressing the nation and captioned them, “A uniquely endowed liar. Proud to lie and consistently contradict his stated beliefs!”

Besigye’s comments came hours after the National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu coming out to caution his followers against maligning and insulting other leaders within opposition. This, he said benefits the ruling government while downplaying the efforts of those fighting for change.

“Avoid maligning and tainting characters and personalities within the struggle. Discipline must be exercised at all levels.Once we ain’t disciplined, it works for the dictator. All those practicing this MUST STOP, ” Bobi Wine said.