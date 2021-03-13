Isaac Sempala Ssebagala, the husband to outgoing Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Nabilah Naggayi Sempala has officially dragged his wife and Prof Venansius Baryamureeba to court over his home in Buziga.

The property in question was allegedly used as collateral by the couple to acquire a Shs850million loan from former Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof Venansius Baryamureeba which they later failed to pay.

Out of the Shs850 million loan secured between 2013 and 2015, Nabilah and her husband managed to pay back only Shs50 million. This prompted Prof Baryamureeba to claim the property amid contention from Sempala who alleged that the former and the legislator were conniving to steal his house since he knew nothing about the outstanding loan.

It is from this background the Sempala went to court to seek help and to protect his property from the two. In his petition, he prays that the court issues a temporary injunction restraining the respondents (Nabilah and Prof Baryamureeba), their servants from entering upon the suit land.

Sempala also seeks; a declaration that he is the lawful owner of the suit land comprised in LRV 4004 Kyadondo Block 273 Plot5 Katuso Close, Kampala. A declaration that the 2nd Defendant illegally and unlawfully pledged the title deed for the suit land to the 1st Defendant as a security for the loan.

He also wants the court to declare that he is not bound by the loan contracts entered between the 1st Defendant (Prof Baryamureeba) and the 2nd Defendant (Nabilah) allegedly amounting to Shs850m. He also wants an order directing the 1st and 2nd defendants to hand over the title deed for the suit to him.

Ssempala further asked court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants and persons claiming under them from trespassing onto the suit land, evicting him therefrom and or from doing any act injurious to the interests of the plaintiff.