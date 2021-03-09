National Theatre was the place to be on Monday as the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) team led by Operations Director Madam Sylvia Damalie Owori joined Ugandan female musicians to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The female musicians, under their umbrella Uganda Musicians Association, shared their daily concerns mostly the effects of the life changing Covid-19 pandemic.

The musicians included; Halima Namakula, Chance Nalubega, Phoebe Nassolo, Cindy Sanyu, Phina Mugerwa, Sophie Gombya, Karole Kasiita, Sarah Zawedde among many others.

Also present was ailing Evelyn Lagu.

Speaking to the artistes, Ms Owori offered strong words of encouragement to Lagu and prayed for her as she fights her sickness.

“We can offer all the money that is there but at the end of the day, it’s in God’s hands. We must continue to seek him out and pray for his Mercy and divine intervention,” Owori told Lagu.

Ms Owori informed the hundreds of musicians that OWC was looking forward to supporting the stars in their quest for bettering their lives.

Ms Owori’s famous sister, Susan Owori, also spoke to the musicians. Susan- a mother of one of superstar Akon’s children- had hit rock bottom in life with some people wrongly pronouncing her dead.

Hers is a strongly inspiring story.

Speaking, Halima Namakula challenged her fellow musicians to engage in side business to supplement on their music careers.

“We must engage in other activities that can supplement on the music business.

With this pandemic (Covid-19), music business has been closed.

But with other activities, each one of us can be able to survive,” Namakula told artists.

Mrs. Gombya informed the musicians that she owns over 40 chapatti stalls. He earnings from the stalls have enabled her to sail through the difficult Covid year.

Chance Nalubega urged government to open music concerts saying the artists were ready to observe SOPs for their own safety and their fans’.

Madam Owori urged the artistes to embrace Government programmes for socio-economic transformation.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

It is also a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.