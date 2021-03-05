The Ntungamo education authorities have decried over the increased cases of primary seven candidates who failed to turn up ahead of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) set for 30th and 31st March.

This was revealed on Thursday by Bahati Fred the Ntungamo District Inspector of schools while releasing the 2020 pre- primary leaving examination results (Pre-PLE) in the district council Hall.

According to Bahati, a big number of UNEB registered P7 candidates did not turn up for Pre-PLE examinations especially in government aided primary schools which is a matter of concern because they may be at home or married off by their parents.

He noted that out of 10521 candidates who were registered to sit for 2020 PLE in Ntungamo district at least 324(3%) candidates did not show up to do pre-PLE, 1580(14.50%) candidates failed and 24(0.22%)candidates did not finish exams.

Bahati directed all education stakeholders to jointly team up and hunt down the registered candidates that could have left the schools and be compelled to sit for 2020 PLE.

He asked the security agencies to intensify the crackdown and apprehend the parents of the children and the employers whoever found employing school going children.

Bahati said that most schools affected are Nyakayenje PS in Ihunga Sub County where 15 dropped, Rutahweire PS Kagarama TC 10, Kirama PS in Nyabihoko SC 13 pupils left, Kitojo Model PS Bwongyera 18, Kibatsi SDA 18, Kyaruhuuga PS 26, Butatuurwa PS 33, Kyoruhega PS 39, Kayanga PS 31, Kigomero PS 31, Murambi I PS 33 left among others.

The performance by counties in Division one Ruhaama Main came first with 15.70% followed by Rushenyi 14.20%, Kajara in third position 12% and Ruhaama East 10.30%.

In releasing results the RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda appealed to the Head teachers and teachers to double their effects in order to recover the lost time during the school shutdown expressing that the number of un graded and failed are more than those who passed pre-PLE.

Bakunda also warned schools against allowing non sub candidates in schools saying that it is prohibited and whoever does will be arrested.