The Internal affairs minister Jeje Odongo on Thursday tabled before Parliament a list of 177 missing persons.

Odongo said that 43 of the people were arrested during riots, 156 were found in possession of military stores, 17 were arrested from meetings while planning post-election violence and 6 people were released.

He revealed that most of the missing people are on remand at Makindye military barracks.

The list detailed the names of the persons, the date when they were arrested, where they were arrested from, reason of arrest and the case management history.

Odongo also asked the public to check with the office of the community police commission at the police headquarters for the whereabouts of their missing people.

However the list has been disputed by several members of parliament who says the numbers given do not add up and are not a true representation of the actual number of missing persons.