On Sunday, death claimed the life of Sheila Kadaga Kivunike, a niece to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Sheila is a daughter to late Kadaga Kivunike, the speaker’s elder brother who died in the early 2000s. Sheila together with her biological brother Timothy Kadaga, the outgoing Uganda Christian University Guild President, were taken up by Kadaga who raised them as though they were her biological children.

This website has established that for some years, Sheila had been battling some health complications which even prompted her Aunt Kadaga to keep her in a day school at Muyenga High School near their Muyenga home so that her health would easily be monitored.

We have also established that Sheila was put on expert medical care at the first class International Hospital Kampala [IHK] where she had been assigned a special personal Doctor to monitor her welfare from time to time.

With this expert attention according to family, Sheila had drastically improved, going on to impressively pass her A’ level exams in 2019. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the closure of educational institutions, Sheila would have joined University last year.

Despite a history of poor health, the death of Sheila according to her brother Joseph Kadaga was abrupt.

She started complaining of acute headache and abdominal pains on Friday night before being rushed to IHK where she was instantly admitted. On Sunday 28, she was pronounced dead.

Timothy Kadaga the deceased’s brother described Sheila as an inspiring, motivational and hard-working person.

“No words, no words can explain how I feel. Nothing will ever fill this void. I now have the second hole in my heart. I will always cherish you, love you. Will always remember you,” He wrote on Facebook.

“Death is just a passage to greater place. My Sheila, my twin, my inspiration, my motivation. My hard work has been driven by you, whenever I reach home, you always smile. You have always loved us more than we could ever love ourselves,” he added.