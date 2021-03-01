The minister of internal affairs Gen Jeje Odongo will release list containing names of missing persons, according to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.

This minister is expected to present the list to parliament this week.

“Towards the end of last week, the minister met the various service chiefs and this list was forwarded to him. He will present it before Parliament. The list mentions the number of people arrested, those charged and on remand plus those who were released. The minister will give all those details to parliament,”Enanga told journalists on Monday.

Asked why he can’t give a copy of the list to journalists, he said: “I can’t usurp the powers of the Internal Affairs Minister because he has the list and he will present it before parliament.”

Last week, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga tasked the Gen Odongo to present the list saying the continued refusal to make the list public is a violation of rights of all these people.

Kadaga’s directive followed a concern raised by Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebagala, urging her to reign on security agencies that have failed to respond to the presidential directive to publish the list.

Speaking during his state of the nation address about security last month, President Museveni said there were some criminals who were planning to disorganize the recently concluded elections through riots but security forces acted fast by killing and arresting some.

“We brought a distinguished commando unit from Somalia- which had also destroyed ADF. This commando group quickly defeated the terrorists who wanted to disturb elections. They killed some and arrested some of these terrorists.The talk of disappearance should be ignored. It can’t happen under the NRM. I heard there is quite a bit of stampede of disappearance in the papers. Every Ugandan under the NRM will be accounted for,” Museveni said.

“The lawbreakers & criminals are the ones that forced us to deploy the army to support Police. For instance, upon deployment- The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) arrested some criminals and that explains some disappearances. The talk of disappearance should be ignored. It can’t happen under the NRM. I heard there is quite a bit of stampede of disappearance in the papers. Every Ugandan under the NRM will be accounted for, “the President added.

Museveni further asked security to avail a list of those in custody so that they put an end to the talk of disappearance.

” There were people who were arrested by CMI. They were in 2 categories which involved 177 who were granted bail or released. Another are 65 still being investigated. Their names should be made public so that this talk of disappearance is answered.