Death has struck the house of the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga following the death of her niece Sheila Kadaga, about three months after the death of the former’s only surviving brother.

Paul Kadaga, the politician’s brother died on December 8 last year as he was intending to contest for the Kamuli Municipality MP seat in the 2021 general elections.

Sheila passed on last night at International Hospital Kampala [IHK] where she had been admitted for over a week with some breathing complications.

She was set to join Makerere University later this year having sat her Advanced Level exams in 2019 from Muyenga High School in Kampala.

The deceased, and outgoing Uganda Christian University Guild President Timothy Kadaga Kivunike have been the only two surviving children of the late Kadaga Kivunike – a brother to the speaker who died in the early 2000s. The two have been raised under the speaker’s guardianship since.

Joseph Kadaga, a cousin to the deceased confirmed the death to Watchdog and described Sheila as a very ” welcoming and joyful young girl” that will dearly be missed by the Kadaga family.

She will be laid to rest at the family’s ancestral grounds in Mbulamuti, Buzaaya County in Kamuli District on a date yet to be confirmed according to family.